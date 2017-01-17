Garo Paylan spoke about Armenian Genocide in Turkey's Parliament...
During the discussion of constitutional changes in Turkey's Parliament, lawmaker, member of the People's Democratic Party, Garo Paylan raised the issue of the Armenian Genocide, Anadolu reports. A decision was made to remove him from three sessions for his statement.
