Garo Paylan spoke about Armenian Genocide in Turkey's Parliament

During the discussion of constitutional changes in Turkey's Parliament, lawmaker, member of the People's Democratic Party, Garo Paylan raised the issue of the Armenian Genocide, Anadolu reports. A decision was made to remove him from three sessions for his statement.

