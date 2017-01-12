Future of giant radio telescope in Puerto Rico in limbo
The future of one of the world's largest single-dish radio telescopes is in question after the U.S. National Science Foundation announced Wednesday it was accepting proposals from those interested in assuming operations at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. The announcement comes as the federal agency runs out of funds to support the observatory, which features a 1,000-foot-wide dish used in part to search for gravitational waves and track asteroids that might be on a collision course with Earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Puerto Rico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S., Colombia arrest 17 accused of shipping co... (Jan '15)
|11 hr
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Luis-Antonio
|1,185
|Where is jorge ?
|Jan 21
|Alank
|6
|Puerto rican women haters
|Jan 12
|Desired1
|1
|Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|219
|puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|155
|Puerto Rico is in a financial and polical crises.
|Jan 11
|Alank
|4
Find what you want!
Search Puerto Rico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC