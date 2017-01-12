Future of giant radio telescope in Puerto Rico in limbo

The future of one of the world's largest single-dish radio telescopes is in question after the U.S. National Science Foundation announced Wednesday it was accepting proposals from those interested in assuming operations at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. The announcement comes as the federal agency runs out of funds to support the observatory, which features a 1,000-foot-wide dish used in part to search for gravitational waves and track asteroids that might be on a collision course with Earth.

