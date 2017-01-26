Four vessels with 126 undocumented mi...

Four vessels with 126 undocumented migrants intercepted off Puerto Rico

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Caribbean News Now!

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico -- US Customs and Border Protection , US Coast Guard and the Puerto Rico Police Department , working under the Caribbean Border Interagency Group , have intercepted 126 undocumented migrants from the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Haiti, in four separate events since January 20. Among these four groups, 30 migrants with prior immigration or criminal records will be prosecuted for attempting to re-enter after a prior removal or attempting to enter without inspection. Among the prosecuted, there are subjects with previous aggravated felony convictions in the United States, including alien smuggling, narcotics violations and weapons law violations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puerto Rico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
U.S., Colombia arrest 17 accused of shipping co... (Jan '15) Wed Philadelphia is t... 2
Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11) Jan 24 Luis-Antonio 1,185
Where is jorge ? Jan 21 Alank 6
Puerto rican women haters Jan 12 Desired1 1
Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12) Jan 11 Alank 219
News puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07) Jan 11 Alank 155
Puerto Rico is in a financial and polical crises. Jan 11 Alank 4
See all Puerto Rico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puerto Rico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Puerto Rico

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,960 • Total comments across all topics: 278,323,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC