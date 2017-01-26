Four vessels with 126 undocumented migrants intercepted off Puerto Rico
AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico -- US Customs and Border Protection , US Coast Guard and the Puerto Rico Police Department , working under the Caribbean Border Interagency Group , have intercepted 126 undocumented migrants from the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Haiti, in four separate events since January 20. Among these four groups, 30 migrants with prior immigration or criminal records will be prosecuted for attempting to re-enter after a prior removal or attempting to enter without inspection. Among the prosecuted, there are subjects with previous aggravated felony convictions in the United States, including alien smuggling, narcotics violations and weapons law violations.
