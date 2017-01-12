Former Jarvis Lab researcher Ricardo ...

Former Jarvis Lab researcher Ricardo Nevares champions statehood as Puerto Rican governor

Ricardo Nevares now serves as governor of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, after spending time at Duke researching neurobiology and stem cells. Ricardo RossellA3 Nevares, a former neurobiology researcher at Duke, was recently sworn in as the new governor of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

