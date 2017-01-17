For Psychedelic-Rock Musicians in Silver Face, All Roads Led to Denver
Guitarist and singer Gabriel Albelo came up with the band name Silver Face and its first batch of songs while he was living in Caguas, Puerto Rico. "I was working in a gift shop in Old San Juan, and I wanted to get out of there and do something with my life," says Albelo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Puerto Rico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11)
|Jan 15
|NCA
|1,181
|Puerto rican women haters
|Jan 12
|Desired1
|1
|Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|219
|puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|155
|Puerto Rico is in a financial and polical crises.
|Jan 11
|Alank
|4
|Velez leaves PAL boxing, returns to Puerto Rico... (Jan '08)
|Jan 10
|Pal boxing
|3
|Where is jorge ?
|Jan 8
|Alank
|5
Find what you want!
Search Puerto Rico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC