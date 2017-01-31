#FijiPol: PDP calls for women participation
Update: 5:28PM THE People's Democratic Party has called on women to join the party ahead of the 2018 general elections. Party general secretary Aman Ravindra-Singh said the party had a target of having 40 per cent representation of women across all its activities in the coming months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Puerto Rico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Librarian150
|1,188
|Who truly loves Puerto Rico and why? (Jul '14)
|Tue
|HairyGuy
|29
|U.S., Colombia arrest 17 accused of shipping co... (Jan '15)
|Jan 25
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Where is jorge ?
|Jan 21
|Alank
|6
|Puerto rican women haters
|Jan 12
|Desired1
|1
|Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|219
|puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|155
Find what you want!
Search Puerto Rico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC