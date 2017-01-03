Fifth edition of the Puerto Rico Investment Summit scheduled for March 2017

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- The Puerto Rico Investment Summit , the Caribbean's premier investor's conference, will celebrate its fifth edition on March 2 and 3, at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan. This summit is the most important conference to learn about Puerto Rico's tax incentives program, the Island's competitive advantages and new investment opportunities that the Island offers, now that it's undergoing a great fiscal crisis.

