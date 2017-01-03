Fast radio burst tied to distant dwar...

Fast radio burst tied to distant dwarf galaxy, and perhaps magnetar

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: EurekAlert!

IMAGE: The dishes of the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array are seen making the first-ever precision localization of a Fast Radio Burst, and thereby pointing the way to the host galaxy of... view more One of the rare and brief bursts of cosmic radio waves that have puzzled astronomers since they were first detected nearly 10 years ago has finally been tied to a source: an older dwarf galaxy more than 3 billion light years from Earth. Fast radio bursts, which flash for just a few milliseconds, created a stir among astronomers because they seemed to be coming from outside our galaxy, which means they would have to be very powerful to be seen from Earth, and because none of those first observed were ever seen again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puerto Rico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07) 14 min El Cacique 99
Jews, Jews, Jews! (Aug '13) 5 hr Alank 15
Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12) 15 hr Hairyguy 175
Dave Lopes is back, but to say hello to everyone 15 hr Hairyguy 2
Poll Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08) Tue Dave Lopes 11,342
Fishing... Dec 24 Alank 2
Where is jorge ? Dec 21 Alank 3
See all Puerto Rico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puerto Rico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Puerto Rico

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,936 • Total comments across all topics: 277,644,122

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC