Escape the cold! Puerto Rico offers a worry-free beach vacation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- If your New Year's resolution is to travel more, now is the perfect time for a quick and inexpensive beach vacation. Year after year, Puerto Rico continues to earn its reputation as the "Jewel of the Caribbean" and with no need for a passport, US citizens can visit its beaches and extensive coastline to escape the winter months for a worry-free beach vacation.

