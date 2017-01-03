El Museo del Barrio opens "Beatriz Sa...

El Museo del Barrio opens "Beatriz Santiago Mu oz: A Universe of Fragile Mirrors"

El Museo del Barrio announces the exhibition A Universe of Fragile Mirrors, a solo exhibition on the work of Beatriz Santiago Munoz . The exhibition is organized by the Perez Art Museum Miami and curated by Maria Elena Ortiz.

Puerto Rico

