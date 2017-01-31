Dealer Who Imported Drugs In Coffee Cans Is Sent To Prison
A local drug dealer who imported as much as 30 pounds of cocaine in coffee cans shipped from Puerto Rico was sentenced to 70 months in prison Tuesday in federal court in Hartford. Federal prosecutors said David Gil-Grande sold most of the cocaine to a network of dealers, who cooked it into crack and distributed around poor, north Hartford neighborhoods - much of it in Chappelle Gardens, a housing project on Barbour Street described in prosecution filings as an area "known for prolific drug dealing, poverty, gun violence and gang activity."
