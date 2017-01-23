Cutting-edge autism science in spotli...

Cutting-edge autism science in spotlight at global conference

The latest developments in autism research and treatment will be in the spotlight at the 11th Annual Autism Conference hosted by the Association for Behavior Analysis International in San Juan, Puerto Rico, January 31 to February 2, 2017. The conference is expected to attract 750 scientists, educators, researchers, students, and autism specialists from approximately 15 countries.

