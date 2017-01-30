Classical/Pop Powerhouse Latin Tenor Fernando Varela

Fernando Varela sings what he loves, whether it is a pop hit, an original song he wrote, or Puccini's noblest tenor aria "Nessun dorma." He will now be at the center of a worldwide stage with the release of Vivere, his first album and debut for DG/Verve Label Group, to be released March 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.