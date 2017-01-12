CHP officer hit by motorcycle on SR-52
A California Highway Patrol officer escaped serious injury Wednesday when a motorcycle hit him on state Route 52 in Tierrasanta. The accident occurred about 3:15 p.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, east of Interstate 15, CHP public-information Officer Robert Catano said.
Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
