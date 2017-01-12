CBP starts operations at new general aviation facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- US Customs and Border Protection has announced that PAZOS Fixed Base Operator Service opened a new general aviation processing facility at the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport located in Carolina, Puerto Rico. The new state-of-the art general aviation facility was built in full compliance and adherence to CBP standards and guidelines to provide inspection of international flights and travelers, and would be at no cost to CBP.

