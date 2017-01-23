BRIEF-Arecibo, Puerto Rico signs purchase agreement with COPsync
JAKARTA, Jan 25 Indonesia's Papua province, home of the giant Grasberg copper mine operated by the local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc, said it has won a court battle in a claim against the company for 2.51 trillion rupiah in outstanding surface water taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Puerto Rico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Luis-Antonio
|1,185
|Where is jorge ?
|Jan 21
|Alank
|6
|Puerto rican women haters
|Jan 12
|Desired1
|1
|Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|219
|puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|155
|Puerto Rico is in a financial and polical crises.
|Jan 11
|Alank
|4
|Velez leaves PAL boxing, returns to Puerto Rico... (Jan '08)
|Jan 10
|Pal boxing
|3
Find what you want!
Search Puerto Rico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC