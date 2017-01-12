Author David Celley's Latest Novel Wi...

Author David Celley's Latest Novel Will Teach Its Readers the Values of Living With an Adventure

Author David Celley's latest work will surely take away its readers with its plot twists and characters' unfolding stories. 'The Florida Caper' is a new release from Author David Celley , and he takes bold measures to share it with many people as he participates the 2017 American Library Association Midwinter Book Event that will be held in Atlanta, Georgia this coming January 20-24, 2017.

Puerto Rico

