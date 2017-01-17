Armenian MP suspended in Turkish parliament for mentioning genocide

Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish Parliament for the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party was suspended by the authorities for mentioning "genocide against minorities" in a speech during talks on Constitutional amendments, Ara News reported. "A period of 10 years of chaos started and during that period, between 1913-1923, we lost four peoples: Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians and Jews.

