Armenian MP suspended in Turkish parliament for mentioning genocide
Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish Parliament for the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party was suspended by the authorities for mentioning "genocide against minorities" in a speech during talks on Constitutional amendments, Ara News reported. "A period of 10 years of chaos started and during that period, between 1913-1923, we lost four peoples: Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians and Jews.
Puerto Rico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11)
|Jan 15
|NCA
|1,181
|Puerto rican women haters
|Jan 12
|Desired1
|1
|Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|219
|puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|155
|Puerto Rico is in a financial and polical crises.
|Jan 11
|Alank
|4
|Velez leaves PAL boxing, returns to Puerto Rico... (Jan '08)
|Jan 10
|Pal boxing
|3
|Where is jorge ?
|Jan 8
|Alank
|5
