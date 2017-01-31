APC wins Etsako Federal Constituency by-election in Edo
Mr Johson Oghuma of the All Progressives Congress has emerged the winner of the Etsako Federal Constituency by-election in Edo. Oghuma emerged winner with 39,876 votes to defeat the People's Democratic Party candidate Mr Jude Imagwe who polled 18,193 votes.
