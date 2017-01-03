Anthology gathers best Latino sci-fi stories

Matt Goodwin compares "Latin@ Rising," the new anthology of science fiction from San Antonio's Wings Press , to an eclectic literary mix tape or playlist "in which there is an ebb and flow as you move through the loud and the brash, the quiet and the thoughtful." The latter might be Carmen Maria Machado 's "Difficult at Parties," a first-person, present-tense story told as if through a camera lens about a woman struggling to return to some semblance of normal life after a sexual assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.