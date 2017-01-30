Andrea Burns to Play Final Performance of on Your Feet! on Sunday

Today, producers of the smash-hit musical On Your Feet ! announced that Original Broadway Cast member Doreen Montalvo will take over the role of Gloria Fajardo - Gloria Estefan 's mother - on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. Drama Desk Award winner Andra Burns , who originated the role, will play her final show on Sunday, February 5, 2017.

