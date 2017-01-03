Airport attack updates: Shooting susp...

Airport attack updates: Shooting suspect treated for mental health, brother says

2 hrs ago

The brother of the man who has been tentatively named as the suspect in a deadly shooting at a Florida airport says the suspect had been receiving psychological treatment while living in Alaska. Bryan Santiago tells The Associated Press that his family got a call in recent months from 26-year-old Esteban Santiago's girlfriend alerting them to the situation.

Puerto Rico

