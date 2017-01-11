Accounting Professor Receives Award for Research on Whistleblowing
The American Institute of CPAs , The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and the Management Accounting Section of the American Accounting Association , have honored Bryan R. Stikeleather, Assistant Professor at the University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business, with the 2017 Greatest Potential Impact on Management Accounting Practice Award. Stikeleather was recognized for his research on the financial and moral motivators that affect internal whistleblowing.
