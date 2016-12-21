Zapping Zika: Puerto Rico Tourism Company optimistic for 2017

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Experiencing a 96% reduction in the number of new zika cases since the peak in October 2016, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company is optimistic heading into 2017. Over the past ten weeks, there has been a markedly steady decline of reported new zika cases, with new cases of zika infection peaking at 5,317 for the week of October 7-14 but by the week of December 19-23 reported cases had decreased to a low of 222.

