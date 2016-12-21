Texas school district forces nurse to...

Texas school district forces nurse to remove Bible verse Christmas decoration

Thursday Dec 15

According to KXXV , Dedra Shannon says that the principal should not have made her take down a Charlie Brown poster that read: "For unto you is born this day in the city of David a savior which is Christ the Lord. That's what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown."

Puerto Rico

