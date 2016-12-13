Puerto Rico police charge man fed 11 puppies to caiman
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly feeding at least 11 pitbull puppies to a caiman that he kept in his backyard, Puerto Rican authorities said Tuesday. Police said Carlos Mahones faces animal cruelty charges.
