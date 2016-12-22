Puerto Rico Pins Luxury Tourism Hopes...

Puerto Rico Pins Luxury Tourism Hopes on a $230-Million Four Seasons Hotel

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Skift

San Juan, Puerto Rico. The island destination has had a challenging tourism year in 2016, but is hoping the arrival of a new Four Seasons hotel in 2018 will give it a boost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Skift.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puerto Rico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fishing... Sat Alank 2
Where is jorge ? Dec 21 Alank 3
Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12) Dec 20 HairyGuy 174
News puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07) Dec 18 Alank 89
Poll Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08) Dec 17 ISA 11,341
Music of Joe Bataan (Aug '11) Dec 12 HairyGuy 8
Clemente's legacy deserted as protests against ... (Jul '11) Dec 12 HairyGuy 6
See all Puerto Rico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puerto Rico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Puerto Rico

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,499 • Total comments across all topics: 277,356,112

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC