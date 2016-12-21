Puerto Rico Insured: Q4 2016 Review
As the fourth quarter comes to a close, we reflect on the events of the last year and look to the future. July became a pivotal point for Puerto Rico as the island experienced its largest default to date, which included, for the first time, obligations guaranteed by the Commonwealth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Puerto Rico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jews, Jews, Jews! (Aug '13)
|12 hr
|HairyGuy
|7
|Fishing...
|Dec 24
|Alank
|2
|Where is jorge ?
|Dec 21
|Alank
|3
|Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12)
|Dec 20
|HairyGuy
|174
|puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07)
|Dec 18
|Alank
|89
|Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08)
|Dec 17
|ISA
|11,341
|Music of Joe Bataan (Aug '11)
|Dec 12
|HairyGuy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Puerto Rico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC