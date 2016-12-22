Puerto Rico and Barcelona Identified as ICANN Meeting Sites for 2018
The ICANN Board has approved San Juan, Puerto Rico as the location in North America to host ICANN's 61st public meeting to be held 10-15 March 2018. Barcelona, Spain has been selected as the European city to host ICANN63 ICANN holds three public meetings each calendar year in different regions of the globe.
