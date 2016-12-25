More Mysterious Radio Signals Detected Coming from Deep Space
Scientists have detected six radio bursts from a region in deep space, far beyond our Milky Way, where they had previously uncovered similar signals according to a report in The Astrophysical Journal. The fast radio bursts, or FRBs, only last milliseconds but can generate as much energy as the Sun in one day.
