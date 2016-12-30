In Puerto Rico, A Woman Infected With Zika Prays For A Healthy Baby
Keishla Mojica, 23, lives in Cuagas, Puerto Rico. She was infected with Zika virus while pregnant and expects to give birth in early January.
