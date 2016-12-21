Delivering hope and carols to Camp Heroin

The sun gave off no heat and just a flash of orange light, as freezing do-gooders sang Christmas carols Monday evening in Fairhill to an encampment of homeless heroin addicts. The singers, many from Home Quarters & Friends, a nonprofit faith-based community group, stood on the edge of the infamous El Campamento , a tent city of 75 to 120 addicts beside the Conrail tracks.

