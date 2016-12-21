Curio - A Collection by Hiltona To Welcome El San Juan Hotel

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- El San Juan Hotel is pleased to announce that it will open its doors as part of Curio - A Collection by TM to travelers and locals alike on February 5th, 2017. Following a property-wide multi-million-dollar renovation, one of the most extensive completed at the property since its inception in 1958, the highly anticipated reopening will debut the majority of the updates made to the iconic San Juan property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.