Birth: Jose Efrain Gongora
Jose Efrain Gongora was born at 9:28 a.m. Oct. 20 to Lymari Gongora of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Jose A. Martinez of Orizaba, Mexico. His maternal grandparents are Carmen M. Espada and Gilberto Gongora of Bayamon, Puerto Rico.
