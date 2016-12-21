6 new mysterious radio signals have b...

6 new mysterious radio signals have been detected coming from the same region outside our galaxy

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Back in March, scientists detected 10 powerful bursts of radio signals coming from the same location in space. And now researchers have just picked up six more of the signals seemingly emanating from the same region, far beyond our Milky Way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puerto Rico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fishing... Dec 24 Alank 2
Where is jorge ? Dec 21 Alank 3
Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12) Dec 20 HairyGuy 174
News puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07) Dec 18 Alank 89
Poll Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08) Dec 17 ISA 11,341
Music of Joe Bataan (Aug '11) Dec 12 HairyGuy 8
Clemente's legacy deserted as protests against ... (Jul '11) Dec 12 HairyGuy 6
See all Puerto Rico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puerto Rico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Puerto Rico

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,202 • Total comments across all topics: 277,463,049

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC