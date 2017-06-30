UN Chief: US May Meet Paris Climate Goals Despite Exit
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the United States may meet the Paris climate agreement's targets despite pulling out of the deal. Guterres says Michael Bloomberg, a U.N. special envoy on climate change, is "convinced" the U.S. will reach the Paris goals.
