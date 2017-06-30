UK Weather: Britain to be hotter than...

UK Weather: Britain to be hotter than the Algarve today

Britain will be hotter than the Algarve today as highs of 84F sweep in after a night of thunderstorms Britain is set to be hotter than the Algarve this weekend as temperatures soar in London and the South East. Southern parts of the UK will see temperatures rise to 84F today while tomorrow will see highs of 75F and then up to 77F on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

