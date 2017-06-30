RPT-Portugal's bond with China: pione...

RPT-Portugal's bond with China: pioneering debt sale founded on close ties

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Reuters

LONDON, July 3 Portugal is looking to build on its economic and cultural ties with China by becoming the first euro zone country to borrow in the $9.5 trillion Chinese bond market, potentially opening the way for other European governments. Beijing is tentatively removing barriers to foreign issuers as it seeks to internationalise its renminbi or yuan currency and open up sources of finance for its planned "One Belt, One Road" trade route that stretches as far as Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af... May '17 South Knox Hombre 9
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,193 • Total comments across all topics: 282,267,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC