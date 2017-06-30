Portugal government sees Novo Banco s...

Portugal government sees Novo Banco sale completed by November

The sale of Portugal's state-rescued Novo Banco to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star should be concluded by November following a 500 million euro debt swap that will be launched soon, deputy finance minister said on Wednesday. A man walks near the logo of Portuguese bank Novo Banco in downtown Lisbon, Portugal April 12, 2017.

