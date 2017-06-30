Less is better: Malaria parasites able to sense their hosts' calorie intake

Scientists have found that the odds of dying with a malaria infection are lower when the host eats lower amounts of food VIDEO: This video explains how the malaria parasite can sense calorie intake by the host, leading to less or more replication according to the amount of calories ingested. view Even though malaria still kills one child every minute, the vast majority of those infected still survive, with roughly 200 million new infections every year.

