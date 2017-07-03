Keynote Presentation Reports Lack of Knowledge on Clinical Advances Achieved by the New Generation of Biomarker Tests for Prostate Cancer IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - 07:00 CEST, July 3 2017 - MDxHealth SA today announced that results from an independent urology survey identify lack of knowledge on the new generation biomarker tests for Prostate Cancer . Survey data were presented on June 28th at the fifth Global Congress on Prostate Cancer in Lisbon, Portugal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.