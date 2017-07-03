Keynote Presentation Reports Lack of ...

Keynote Presentation Reports Lack of Knowledge on Clinical Advances...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Keynote Presentation Reports Lack of Knowledge on Clinical Advances Achieved by the New Generation of Biomarker Tests for Prostate Cancer IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - 07:00 CEST, July 3 2017 - MDxHealth SA today announced that results from an independent urology survey identify lack of knowledge on the new generation biomarker tests for Prostate Cancer . Survey data were presented on June 28th at the fifth Global Congress on Prostate Cancer in Lisbon, Portugal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af... May '17 South Knox Hombre 9
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,657 • Total comments across all topics: 282,211,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC