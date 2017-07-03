Keynote Presentation Reports Lack of Knowledge on Clinical Advances...
Keynote Presentation Reports Lack of Knowledge on Clinical Advances Achieved by the New Generation of Biomarker Tests for Prostate Cancer IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - 07:00 CEST, July 3 2017 - MDxHealth SA today announced that results from an independent urology survey identify lack of knowledge on the new generation biomarker tests for Prostate Cancer . Survey data were presented on June 28th at the fifth Global Congress on Prostate Cancer in Lisbon, Portugal.
