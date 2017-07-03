Forest fire injures 6 firefighters in...

Forest fire injures 6 firefighters in Portugal

Monday

LISBON, Portugal - Six firefighters were hurt Monday while tackling a wildfire near where 64 people died in a forest blaze last month, Portuguese emergency services said. The injured firefighters worked for a private company and were helping public services at the fire, the Civil Protection Agency said.

Chicago, IL

