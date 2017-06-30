Fertility treatment does not increase the risk of divorce
Geneva, 5 July 2017: Despite repeated claims that the disappointments of infertility and stress of treatment can put intolerable strain on relationships, a large nationwide study involving more than 40,000 women has found that fertility treatment does not increase the risk of divorce. "Our results will be reassuring for couples who have had or are contemplating IVF," said investigator Dr Mariana Martins from the Faculty of Psychology at the University of Porto, Portugal.
