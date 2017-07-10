Brown dwarfs are as plentiful as stars

Can you spot the brown dwarfs? This image of the star-forming RCW 38 shows several candidate brown dwarfs found in a recent study, which suggests there might be as many failed stars as there are successful ones in the Milky Way. Koraljka Muzic, University of Lisbon, Portugal / Aleks Scholz, University of St Andrews, UK / Rainer Schoedel, University of Granada, Spain / Vincent Geers, UKATC / Ray Jayawardhana, York University, Canada / Joana Ascenso, University of Lisbon, University of Porto, Portugal / Lucas Cieza, University Diego Portales, Santiago, Chile It seems that for every star that ignites, there may be a failed star.

