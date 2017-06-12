WTHS students preparing for summer trips abroad

Seven Washington Township High School students will travel abroad this summer as part of the Council on International Educational Exchange Global Navigator Scholarship program. Juniors Madalyn Campbell and Katie Parchesky, and sophomore Brianna Myers will be enrolled in an intense French-language program in Rennes, France; junior Joe Rotella and sophomore Joseph Wozniak will study biodiversity and conservation in Monteverde, Costa Rica; junior Kiley Gelston will take part in an aquatic ecosystems and sustainability program in Lisbon, Portugal; and sophomore Persia Vahidi will study Japanese language and pop culture in Tokyo, Japan.

