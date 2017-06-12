Uterine fibroid embolization helps restore fertility
A minimally invasive treatment can help restore fertility in women with uterine fibroids, according to a new study published online in the journal Radiology . Uterine fibroids, abnormal masses of fiber and muscle tissue in the wall of the uterus, are considered one of the most common causes of infertility and complications related to pregnancy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
