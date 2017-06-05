UK's Farage says no FBI contact after...

UK's Farage says no FBI contact after report of link to Trump inquiry

Saturday Jun 3

Former leader of UKIP Nigel Farage speaks during the Estoril Conferences - Global Challenges, Local Answers in Estoril, Portugal May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante LONDON: Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said he had not been contacted by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and dismissed a report that he was a "person of interest" in an FBI inquiry into possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

