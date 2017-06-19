Tropical Storm Cindy to hit U.S. Gulf...

Tropical Storm Cindy to hit U.S. Gulf Coast late Wednesday

Tropical storm Cindy has weakened slightly and the center of the storm is expected to reach the coast of southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas late Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory. "Cindy should weaken after landfall and eventually become absorbed in a frontal system over the eastern United States just after 72 hours," the forecaster added.

