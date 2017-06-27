Touring Car Slams Into Ambulance In O...

Touring Car Slams Into Ambulance In One Of The Worst-Designed Corners In Racing

Sunday Jun 25

During free practice Saturday, a mechanical malfunction saw driver Tom Coronel's car lose control and slam straight into the side of a parked ambulance. The Circuito Internacional de Vila Real is a 2.8-mile street circuit located in a heavy metropolitan area of northern Portugal.

Chicago, IL

