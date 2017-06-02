Time Out plans to open gourmet food h...

Time Out plans to open gourmet food hall in Fulton Market

Sources say Time Out Market is close to finalizing a lease to move into this two-story 30,000-square-foot building at Fulton Market and Sangamon Street in Chicago's Fulton Market district. The site, photographed June 2, 2017, would be used for a gourmet food hall run by Time Out, part of the media group that publishes Time Out entertainment magazines and websites.

